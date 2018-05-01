Watch Kristen Bell's Powerful Message to Her Younger Self: "You Are Not Alone"

Kristen Bell is reflecting on the importance of self-love.

The actress has partnered with The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign to help end the stigma of mental health and learning disorders by sharing her own experience with anxiety and depression.

In an emotional video, Kristen said she's struggled since the age of 18 and would tell her younger self to not be "fooled by this game of perfection that humans play." From her perspective, "Instagram and magazines and TV shows strive for a certain aesthetic and everything looks so beautiful and people seem like they don't have any problems."

"But everyone's human," Bell added. "Everyone has problems. Everyone feels yucky on the inside sometimes."