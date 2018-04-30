EXCLUSIVE!

Why Paris Hilton Is "Happy" She Grew Up Before Social Media

Paris Hilton is glad that social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat didn't exist when she was growing up.

While on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival screening of The American Meme on Friday, the 37-year-old mogul dished to E! News about her life in the spotlight and how times have changed thanks to the social media craze.

"I'm actually happy I grew up before Instagram and all this, because back in New York, we used to have so much fun because no one had a camera out unless it was like, one of those disposable ones," Hilton told us. "So everyone was actually talking and having fun, dancing. And nowadays I feel like everyone is just always on their phone, they're texting, they're Snapping, taking pictures."

Paris Hilton Says Sex Tape Leak Was Like ''Being Raped''

Paris Hilton, 2006

J.Sciulli/WireImage

"Nobody really has a good time like they used to," Hilton continued. "So I'm happy that I got to live it before."

Hilton is one of the subjects of The American Meme, which discusses the ups and downs of social media. When talking about why she wanted to be a part of the documentary, Hilton told us she wanted to show everyone the "real" her.

"The world got introduced to me through The Simple Life, where I was playing a character," Hilton said. "But in real life I'm not that type of person. So I really just wanted to show the real me and say the truth. And I think there's a lot of misconceptions, things that people may not know about me. So I really just wanted to be honest and lay it all out there."

Find out what else Hilton had to say about social media, misconceptions about her and more in the video above!

