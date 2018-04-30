13 Reasons Why Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

And if season one was all about those tapes, then season two, dropping May 18, is all about another retro form of media: the Polaroid. As the characters begin their complicated journeys to healing and recovery, Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone out there has decided to stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed.

As hinted at in the teaser trailer, a series of ominous Polaroids sent to Clay and his classmates lead them to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up. Uh oh.

In advance of the upcoming season, new resources will be added to 13ReasonsWhy.info, a website created by Netflix in response to the controversy over season one's intense themes aimed at teenagers, including an updated Discussion Guide and a new Discussion Series - a set of videos where cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse. Should you or someone you know need help or support, please don't hesitate to visit the website.