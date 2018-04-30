John Legend Breaks Down American Politics for Kanye West in Tweeted Texts

It's a new week and Kanye West is back on Twitter sharing text messages from his pals.

It all started on Monday morning when West tweeted a screenshot of a text message he received from someone named Steve.

"Just tried you back," the text reads. "Abe Lincoln freed and protected the slaves and he was Republican. Republicans were the ones who's helped black people. Democrats protected the rights of the slave owners in the south."

"I'm gonna tweet this," West wrote back.

Steve then replied, "Those are facts."

In response to this exchange, West received a text from John Legend.