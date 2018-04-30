Luann de Lesseps Screams "I'm Going to Kill You" in Newly Released Arrest Video

A new video showing Luann de Lesseps now-infamous Christmas Eve arrest has emerged. The police footage, first obtained by CBS12 and posted via Reality Blurb, shows the Real Housewives of New York star being handcuffed and put into the back of a police car outside of the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, FLA.

But the RHONY star didn't go gently into that good night, she's seen in the video raging and yelling to police, "I'm going to kill you!"

According to a police report obtained by E! News at the time, authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated female at the hotel on Dec. 24, 2017 and that a security guard said that a woman and another man had trespassed in someone's room while a housekeeping staffer was completing a turn down service. He said he entered and found the two in bed. He said that for five minutes, he made multiple attempts to get them to leave, then called the police.

E! News previously reported that according to the Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps slammed a door, kicked an officer during her arrest and yelled out, "I'm going to kill you all." The video appears to show some of that.

The reality star was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. She was later taken to Palm Beach County Jail and was released without bond.

The 52-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.