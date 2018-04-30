Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 2:09 PM
While Khloe Kardashian may have kept mum on the Tristan Thompson situation following a flood of cheating allegations earlier this month, sister Kim Kardashian and the NBA player are making their feelings clear on each other—without words. Both Kim and Tristan have unfollowed each other on social media.
As of this morning, Kim no longer follows the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the baller is no longer following the 37-year-old reality TV star on Instagram. It should be noted that on April 11, the day the scandal broke, Kim was following the 27-year-old. Images from Kim's Instagram, which were taken caught by Elle, show the move.
Interestingly enough, Tristan does follows the rest of the fam and Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner still follow him.
The timing of the unfollows is rather interesting as well. The moves come one day after Tristan hopped back on Instagram and just days after Kim spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the Khloe and Tristan's relationship amid the allegations, calling the whole scene "f-cked up."
"Like, I don’t even know how to describe it other than it’s just so f-cked up. We really were rooting for Khloe. And we still are," said Kim to the daytime talk show host. "She’s so strong and she’s doing the best she can. It’s a really sad situation all over."
The candid personality continued, "I kind of made this rule with my brother: if there’s a baby involved, I’m not going talk—I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad on [the parent]—I’m going to try not to say anything too negative because one day, True is going to see this, and it’s just, you know, so messed up."
The clip was previewed last week, but the full chat airs today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Meanwhile, the timing may also have to do with Tristan breaking his social media silence yesterday. The b-ball player had not posted on Instagram since cheating allegations erupted just days before girlfriend Khloe gave birth to the couple's daughter True Thompson on April 12.
Following his team's win 105-101 win over the Indiana Pacers, Thomspon wrote, "WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne."
Commenter lanessuicoafable wrote, "Try winning at home."
A source tells E! News that Khloe "hasn't given up" on Tristan just yet.
