Princess Victoria Allegedly Groped by French Photographer

French photographer Jean-Claude Arnault has been accused of groping Sweden's heir apparent, Princess Victoria.

According to The Telegraph, the Svenska Dagbladet published a report citing three sources accusing Arnault of groping the crown princess more than a decade ago.

Swedish literature scholar and professor Ebba Witt-Brattström, who said she was standing near Princess Victoria when Arnault allegedly groped her, elaborated in an interview with The Telegraph. "He came lurking from behind and I saw his hand land on her neck and go downward. It was all the way down," she told the newspaper. According to Brattström, Princess Victoria's aid leapt to her defense. "She just flew herself on Arnault. She grabbed him, and 'whop,' he was gone," she further described, noting the princess "turned in surprise."

Arnault's lawyer Björn Hurtig told The Telegraph, "My client most strongly denies these allegations. He claims that these malicious rumours serve a single purpose; to blacken his name and damage him." E! News has made an additional attempt to contact Arnault for comment.