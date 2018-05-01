Inside Miranda Lambert's Tumultuous Journey to Find Lasting Love

Just three months removed from her painful divorce with Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert was able to remain a glass half full kind of gal.

"I'm not gonna be one of these artists who wallows in my misery so I can be artistic. That's not me at all," she explained to Cosmopolitan during an October 2015 interview. So while she copped to a few "nights on my porch crying, drinking whiskey, and going, 'Man, this sucks right now,'" she said she's focused on living in the moment "and feeling every tinge of pain, then waking up the next day and going, 'All right, I'm going to ride my ponies. I'm going to have a girls' night.' That's where I am. That's where I'm gonna live."

Besides, she surmised, "I'm sure I have a hundred more heartbreaks ahead of me. We all do."