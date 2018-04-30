EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Hennessy Carolina Go Off on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars: "Get Me the F--k Off This Show!"

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Beware of sunglasses, people!

In Tuesday's all-new episode of The Challenge: Champs vs Stars, Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina isn't exactly her fellow cast members' favorite person. Why? Because she shows up over 30 minutes for a nomination ceremony...and isn't exactly in the best mood when she arrives.

In our exclusive sneak peek at the MTV reality hit's episode, Hennessy refuses to take her sunglasses off when she is asked to do so by a producer, saying, "I have an image of my own and I am not going to look like s—t on national TV." OK then!

Photos

MTV's The Challenge Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Hennessy, The Challenge

MTV

But things really explode when Devin Walker, one of the Champs, decides to call Hennessy out for making the rest of the competitors wait. "We f--king sit here waiting for you the whole time and then you throw a f--king fit. What the f--k, bro?"

As you can imagine, Hennessy is less than thrilled with Devin. "You're joking, right?" the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star asks. "Don't get crazy with me. Shut the f--k up." 

But wait, it gets even more heated...with Hennessy eventually taking off her sunglasses and hitting Devin in the face with them, saying, "S--k my d--k, n---er." 

So what happens next? Press play on the exclusive clip above to watch how the rest of the contestants and production handles the shocking moment.

Hennessy's clash with Devin comes as quite a surprise, given that she told E! News ahead of the season premiere that she "got along with everyone."

"I was so surprised because they showed me so much love. To be honest, I got along with everybody. But like they would switch up on you! [Laughs.] You'll see," she explained. "They just switch up on you on camera but off camera they really showed me a lot of love. I got along with everybody."

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on MTV. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Exclusives
Latest News
Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

"Top Chef's" Fatima Ali Making the Most of Her Final Year

Julia Roberts Explains Her "TV Grind" & Marriage with Danny Moder

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Is Here and We're Gonna Need a Minute

Donald Trump

HBO Is Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Game of Thrones Tweet

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli Talks Feeling Seen After Coming Out on Screen and Publicly for the First Time

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.