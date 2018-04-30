Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Makeup Artist Uses This $8 Concealer for Dark Circles

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 1:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Instagram

Celebrity makeup artist Katie Janes Hughes is brightening our stare with an easy and affordable solution to dark circles.

The beauty professional, who works with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, suggests finding a concealer to perfectly match your skin first. Instead of simply finding a product that's a shade or two light than your complexion—a common recommendation—the pro revealed that she matches concealer to the skin-tone between the nose and the apple of the cheek.

"It's the most neutral-toned part of your face," she told Allure.

Then, to our delight, Katie recommended a product that will cost you less than $10: the Innisfree Matte Full Cover Concealer.

Photos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Favorite Beauty Products

The cream-based solution is naturally-sourced, specifically from the Korean island, Jeju, yet promises to provide the coverage of more mainstream lines. While the brand is still under-the-radar for the most part, it's skin-care products like the My Real Squeeze Mask and cleansing oil are best sellers among their loyal fanbase.

For Katie, their concealer is one of her favorites, along with cult-favorite Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer and Wander Beauty Dualist Matte and Illuminating Concealer, which require more of an investment.

Once you have picked out the perfect concealer, the pro suggest applying Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Intensive Eye Cream prior to applying concealer, which will keep the skin under your eyes hydrated.

Based on the pro's Instagram, an incredible collection of close-ups of her clients and own epic selfies, our morning routine just got a bit brighter.

RELATED ARTICLE: Why Kim Kardashian Really Went Nude for KKW Body Fragrance

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , Life/Style , Style Collective , Must-Do Mondays , Beauty , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's Designer Boot Collection Is Next Level and Very Expensive

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts Masters Holiday Party Style and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Skin-Care Drink, Kim Kardashian's Perfume and More Beauty Launches

Selena Gomez, Coach

Exclusive: Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Super-Adorable Holiday Campaign

Selena Gomez Auditions to Be In the Coach Holiday Window Display

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

14 of the Best Lip Plumping Products Money Can Buy

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Celeb Glasses

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Eyewear and More Celebs Wearing Prescription Glasses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.