'N Sync Tears Up Hollywood's Heart With Epic Walk of Fame Ceremony

Similarly, Timberlake called the moment "so surreal," sharing, "I don't think I could put into words how much the four of you mean to me. Through hard times, through unbelievable times, I just love all of you so much."

J.T. then gave a special shoutout to the group's biggest cheerleaders: their mamas! "The most important thing that I could think of when we were going to be presented with this amazing honor was our moms," he gushed. "Our moms and dads have been the real MVP. They're the reason we were able to even be where we were in the world."

Timberlake concluded, "To my beautiful wife who is here today, who is now the mother to our beautiful son, I love you so much." (Swoon! And for the record, Biel was looking all kinds of chic in olive green pants, a black blazer and Ray-Ban sunnies.)