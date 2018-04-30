'N Sync Tears Up Hollywood's Heart With Epic Walk of Fame Ceremony

Our teenage selves can't stop screaming—'N Sync just received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

All five members of the beloved boy band, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, reunited Monday for one pop-tastic ceremony. Hundreds of fans gathered along Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the event, which included speeches from Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly, who hosted TRL during the group's meteoric run between 1995 and 2002.

Each of the singers made heartfelt remarks during the ceremony, and as Ellen teased, 'N Sync is made up of "the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one and Joey." There was even a massive, fan-led sing-along of "Tearin' Up My Heart," which Jessica Biel couldn't help but join in on!