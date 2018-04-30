Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

If a trend has Gigi Hadid's stamp of approval, you know it will have legs...literally and figuratively.

The supermodel is the queen of all things pants, whether that means living in athleisure or her many denim looks. So when the beauty steps out in frill hem pants, we take notice! The flounce in the frill makes this style inherently feminine, but with the right styling, it can be equally edgy and modern. Case in point: Gigi paired her black bottoms with matching sneakers, giving the delicate detail a more athletic vibe. She also wore a black hoodie, which makes the slim pants feel more casual.

If this look still feels too feminine for you, the market is bursting with different textures, colors and exaggerated frill proportions. Brunch is calling for a skinny denim iteration with an ever-so slight hem, while nights on the town need vibrant color with major movement (a.k.a. a really flouncy frill).