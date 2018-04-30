Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

If a trend has Gigi Hadid's stamp of approval, you know it will have legs...literally and figuratively. 

The supermodel is the queen of all things pants, whether that means living in athleisure or her many denim looks. So when the beauty steps out in frill hem pants, we take notice! The flounce in the frill makes this style inherently feminine, but with the right styling, it can be equally edgy and modern. Case in point: Gigi paired her black bottoms with matching sneakers, giving the delicate detail a more athletic vibe. She also wore a black hoodie, which makes the slim pants feel more casual. 

If this look still feels too feminine for you, the market is bursting with different textures, colors and exaggerated frill proportions. Brunch is calling for a skinny denim iteration with an ever-so slight hem, while nights on the town need vibrant color with major movement (a.k.a. a really flouncy frill). 

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Best Looks

What used to be relegated to shirt and skirt hems now can be worn to accentuate your ankles—let's celebrate this pants party. 

ESC: Frill Hem

J. Brand

Frilled Hem Skinny Jeans, Was 352, Now $176

ESC: Frill Hem

NA-KD Trend

Frill Hem Pants, $47.95

ESC: Frill Hem

River Island

Black Check Asymmetric Frill Hem Pants, $64

Article continues below

ESC: Frill Hem

Gucci

Frill Hem Trousers, $1,250

ESC: Frill Hem

TU ES MON TRÉSOR

Tulle Frill Hem Jeans, $663

ESC: Frill Hem

Bardot

Frill Hem Pant, Was $89; Now $63

Article continues below

ESC: Frill Hem

Preen Line

Kala Cropped Ruffled Stretch-Cotton Twill Slim-Leg Pants, $325

ESC: Frill Hem

Asos

Fashion Union Pants With Frill Hem In Floral Co-Ord, Was $45; Now $22.50

Are you into this trend?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Shopping , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Makeup Artist Uses This $8 Concealer for Dark Circles

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Lupita Nyong'o's $60 Faux Fur Jacket Is a Real Bargain

ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively Wears a Bow Tie and More Celebs Rethinking Menswear

ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's Gorgeous Grown Style and More Best Dressed Looks

ESC: Latin Billboard Awards, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Cascading Hair Wins Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

ESC: Cardi B

Cardi B Came Through Dripping in Style at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Why Kim Kardashian Really Went Nude for KKW Body Fragrance

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.