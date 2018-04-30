Logan Paul Ends His Daily Vlog Video Series on YouTube

by Nikki Levy | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 12:46 PM
Your daily dose of Logan Paul is coming to an end.
In a new video posted today titled "The End of Logan Paul Vlogs," the YouTube star announced that he will no longer be posting daily updates. Paul's YouTube channel is hugely successful and has over 17 million subscribers.
While Paul made it clear in the video that "the vlog will never be finished," he expressed a desire to spread to different industries outside of the video-sharing website.
"YouTube is not my career," Paul explained. "This is a hobby."
He went on to say he wants to "exercise his creativity in different ways." He also discusses his upcoming business endeavors, which includes a dive into music, a talk show and a highly anticipated fight against fellow YouTuber KSI.
The video has already been viewed over 3 million times.
David Livingston/Getty Images
While fans may be disappointed with Paul's decision, he made it clear he is forever grateful to them.
"You guys mean the world to me," Paul said to his fans in the video. "You are the reason for my success on YouTube, my success in general."
He got emotional as he reminisced on the adventures he's been on due to his YouTube community.
Clips of his crowd-filled appearances in New York City and Dubai played in the video, showing the huge amount of people that came out to catch a glimpse of the the YouTube star in person.
Simply put, Paul said, "Vlog life has been absolutely incredible."
Paul is no stranger to controversy. He sparked outrage after posting a video filmed in the "Japanese Suicide Forest" in January.
He eventually went on an apology tour after the public backlash, appearing on Good Morning America and releasing a suicide prevention video. He eventually returned to YouTube in February.
While we may not see Paul on a daily basis anymore, it's clear he is at peace with his decision saying, "I haven't been this happy in a while."
