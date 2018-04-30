Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Break Up After Explosive Social Media Fights

"He apologized for everything and admitted where he had been wrong but he also wants what's best for his daughter and he realizes this is not a healthy environment for her," the insider tells us. "They have split but for now they are both living in his Las Vegas house. Jen will most likely be moving out."

This news comes amid a new explosive argument Ronnie and Jen had on her Instagram Live Monday. In the video, Ronnie and Jen could be seen arguing at the top of the stairs.

Twitter user @thegoodteatime captured the Instagram Live before it was deleted.

"You wanna film, let's zoom in, let's zoom in, let's zoom in," Ronnie could be heard saying as he looked at his phone.

"Disaster," Jen said as she filmed Ron.

"Let's zoom in, look at this," Ron said as he tried to show an image on his phone. "Oh yeah look at that...that's f--king great, oh yeah, let's zoom in on that, look at that, let's zoom in on that."

"Get out of my face," Jen told him.

Ron continued to tell Jen to "zoom in" on the image he was showing on his phone.

"Back the f--k up," Jen replied.