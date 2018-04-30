Cruz Beckham Is Like a Little Justin Bieber as He Teases a New Song

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is that you, Biebs?

Cruz Beckham drew even more Justin Bieber comparisons with a new video of him singing an original song. 

Victoria Beckhamposted a clip of her son singing to the camera on her Instagram Monday morning. 

"And I miss you, girl / Like sunlight misses the moon," the 13-year old sang. "And I pray that I'll be back inside your arms one day soon / And I'm so tired of running 'round and leaving you alone / Baby, I can't wait to be home."

The Spice Girls legend captioned the post by writing "kisses" and adding clapping hand emojis. She tagged Cruz and producer Rodney Jerkins, whom he worked with in 2016 on his first single, "If Every Day Was Christmas."

Victoria Beckham's Kids Look So Grown Up in This New Family Photo

Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham

Instagram

Fans have been noticing the similarities between the youngster and Bieber since 2016, when Victoria shared a video of Cruz singing Faith Evans' "Hope," and then again when he came out with his debut hit. Cruz's impressive vocal range reminds fans of a young Bieber—specifically when the now 24-year-old covered Chris Brown's "With You" in 2008.

Despite his obvious likeness to the Canadian singer, Cruz has made himself stand out as an artist by donating all of his proceeds from "If Every Day Was Christmas" to the Global's Make Some Noise Foundation.

Proud dad David Beckham told E! News back in 2016, "It's a passion for [Cruz]. It's amazing that at 11 years old he realizes it's a good thing to do to give back. So, we're proud parents."

We can't wait for the full song to drop!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria Beckham , Justin Bieber , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's Son Hospitalized in ICU

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out About Arrest for Alleged Assault

Post Malone, Ashlen Diaz

Listen Up, Ladies! Post Malone Might Be Single Again

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Try to Guess Celebrity Laughs

"Top Chef's" Fatima Ali Making the Most of Her Final Year

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.