Cruz Beckham Is Like a Little Justin Bieber as He Teases a New Song

Is that you, Biebs?

Cruz Beckham drew even more Justin Bieber comparisons with a new video of him singing an original song.

Victoria Beckhamposted a clip of her son singing to the camera on her Instagram Monday morning.

"And I miss you, girl / Like sunlight misses the moon," the 13-year old sang. "And I pray that I'll be back inside your arms one day soon / And I'm so tired of running 'round and leaving you alone / Baby, I can't wait to be home."

The Spice Girls legend captioned the post by writing "kisses" and adding clapping hand emojis. She tagged Cruz and producer Rodney Jerkins, whom he worked with in 2016 on his first single, "If Every Day Was Christmas."