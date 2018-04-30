Kim Kardashian "Confused" by Steve Harvey's Family Feud Shade

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about her Family Feud skills.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was a guest on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, where she talked about appearing on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud with husband Kanye West. Earlier this month, Family Feud host Steve Harvey dished details about the episode to Ellen, telling her, "Kim didn't know nothing."

But Kim told Ellen on Monday that she was "confused" by Steve's comments because she only missed one answer.

"I don't think I got one answer and it was a legitimate answer," Kim shared. "I feel like the more I talk about it I get so angry."