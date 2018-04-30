Evil Genius Takes On "Pizza Bomber Heist" and Looks Like It Could Be Your Next Netflix True Crime Obsession

Get ready to welcome Evil Genius into your life. From executive producers Jay and Mark Duplass, the guys behind Wild Wild Country (yes, they're the same guys who played brothers on The Mindy Project), comes a new true crime documentary series that looks primed to capture your attention: Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist.

The four-part Netflix series, which premieres May 11, tells the story of the "pizza bomber heist" from 2003. In Erie, Pennsylvania, Brian Wells walked into a bank with a bomb locked around his neck. Things obviously took a turn and ended with a public murder. Also involved in the case were "a bizarre collection of Midwestern hoarders, outcasts, and lawbreakers" who "play cat-and-mouse with the FBI," Netflix said in a release.