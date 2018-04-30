Evil Genius Takes On "Pizza Bomber Heist" and Looks Like It Could Be Your Next Netflix True Crime Obsession

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 7:23 AM
Get ready to welcome Evil Genius into your life. From executive producers Jay and Mark Duplass, the guys behind Wild Wild Country (yes, they're the same guys who played brothers on The Mindy Project), comes a new true crime documentary series that looks primed to capture your attention: Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist.
The four-part Netflix series, which premieres May 11, tells the story of the "pizza bomber heist" from 2003. In Erie, Pennsylvania, Brian Wells walked into a bank with a bomb locked around his neck. Things obviously took a turn and ended with a public murder. Also involved in the case were "a bizarre collection of Midwestern hoarders, outcasts, and lawbreakers" who "play cat-and-mouse with the FBI," Netflix said in a release.
Netflix
"Eventually, a middle-aged mastermind named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong—once a town beauty, now a woman grappling with mental illness—is arrested," Netflix said. "But 15 years later, Evil Genius proves there's more to the conspiracy and murders than was ever thought."
In the trailer above, get the gist of the bizarre events that unfolded, including a pizza delivery, robbery and Wells' subsequent arrest and murder.
Spoiler alert, yes spoilers for actual events that happened, Diehl-Armstrong was eventually arrested, found guilty and died in prison.
Take a look at the trailer above to see more about the show.
Evil Genius premieres Friday, May 11 on Netflix.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!