Kanye West Wanted to Give Daughter Chicago a Different Name

Kanye West is always inspired by Chi city, but when it came to his daughter's name, he initially had something else in mind.

It was late January when the rapper and his reality star wife Kim Kardashian revealed they had chosen the moniker Chicago West for their second baby girl and third child together. However, according to Kim's newest interview with Ellen DeGeneres, that wasn't always her famous husband's plan.

"[Chicago] is a place that made him, a place that he remembers his family from," Kardashian elaborated in the interview on Monday. "He really wanted his mother's name. I love that name, too. I just wasn't sure if it's so much to live up to."

West's mother Donda West died unexpectedly of complications from cosmetic surgery in 2007. "I just felt like Chicago was cool and different," Kim elaborated, noting they call their baby girl Chi for short.