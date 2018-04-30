EXCLUSIVE!

What Happened in the Bunker? The 100 Sneak Peek Is Worrying

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

So much for One Kru. 

When Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) won the conclave at the end of season four of The 100, she chose to let everyone into the bunker, uniting all of the clans into one so that they could all survive together, even if they had to deal with crowded quarters and smaller rations of food. That was the idea, anyway, but according to our exclusive sneak peek, it did not go as planned. 

In the clip, Jaha (Isaiah Washington) is peacefully reading to a little boy when a bunch of guys with guns arrive, demanding that Skaikru get on their feet. The explanation we get is rather concerning.

"Your people left you out to die," one guy tells Jaha right before punching him in the face. "We're obliging them." 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The 100

CW

Clearly, someone from Skaikru did something, and it's definitely not good. 

In last week's premiere, we saw that everyone in the bunker had not yet emerged after six years because the door was buried under rubble, and while we didn't see much of what they were up to, we got a troubling glimpse. 

Octavia sat in a sort of royal throne, overseeing what appeared to be a kind of fight club. This week's episode will explore what happened in the bunker during all that time, and exactly how it got so dark. It goes not go well for everybody, but that's to be expected with this show. 

The 100 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The 100 , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

"Top Chef's" Fatima Ali Making the Most of Her Final Year

Julia Roberts Explains Her "TV Grind" & Marriage with Danny Moder

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Is Here and We're Gonna Need a Minute

Donald Trump

HBO Is Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Game of Thrones Tweet

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli Talks Feeling Seen After Coming Out on Screen and Publicly for the First Time

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.