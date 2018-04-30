Avengers: Infinity War Has the Biggest Box Office Opening of All Time

Marvel Studios
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 4:30 AM
Marvel Studios
Excelsior!
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War made history over the weekend, earning an estimated $250 million at 4,474 theaters in the U.S. and Canada—the highest domestic debut of all time. Analysts point out that the number could change when the official tally is announced Monday. Avengers: Infinity War earned $380 million overseas, bringing its global total to $630 million, the top worldwide debut of all time. It will debut in one of the largest markets, China, May 11.
Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record holder, opened to $248 million three years ago. The movie grossed $936.6 million domestically by the end of its theatrical run.
Avengers: Infinity War is one of six movies in history to cross the $200 million mark in their domestic debuts, following Marvel's The Avengers (2012), Jurassic World (2015), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Black Panther (2018). Marvel Studios now boasts six of the top 10 opening weekends of all time. Avengers: Infinity War celebrates a decade of hits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man in 2008. "Marvel spent 10 years methodically and carefully creating a universe of characters, worlds and stories that all led to this and, in doing so, created an event unlike anything the business has ever seen," Walt Disney Studios distribution chief Dave Hollis told The Hollywood Reporter. His successor, Cathleen Taff, admitted, "We have been sitting here all weekend in astonishment."
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
Two of the film's stars, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland, reacted to the history-making news by sharing screenshots of a Los Angeles Times' article on Instagram. "Not bad watching the internet flood with headlines like this one!!" Hemsworth wrote. "Can't say thank you enough to everyone who continues to turn up and support the Marvel universe. What a dream it's been to be on this journey. Nothing but love and appreciation to everyone involved and all the fans." Holland, meanwhile, merely captioned his Instagram Story with nine "face screaming" emojis.
Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Avengers: Infinity War connects Drax (Dave Bautista) Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Collector (Benicio Del Toro), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Captain America (Chris Evans), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Thor (Hemsworth) Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Spider-Man (Holland) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) in their quest to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin).
Combined, the MCU's 19 movies have earned about $15.4 billion at the box office.
