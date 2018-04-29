Barack Obama, Oprah and More A-Listers Attend Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 30th Anniversary Party

Happy anniversary to the couple that has defied the odds of Hollywood!

The stars flocked to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Pacific Palisades house for the couple's 30th wedding anniversary party on Saturday night.

The biggest names on the A-list were there, including Kate Hudson, Martin Short, Isla Fisher Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O'Brien.

An eyewitness says that the party began at 7 p.m. and went until close to midnight.

In an amazing moment, Jimmy, Conan, Goldie, Kurt and Martin were all spotted hanging out as they waited at the valet. Now that's one line we wouldn't mind waiting in!

Hanks and Wilson are one of Tinsel Town's most beloved couples and so it's no surprise that the top tier of celebrities would be at the bash.

Just in case you forgot, Tom has even gone on a tropical vacation with Oprah and the Obamas in April 2017.