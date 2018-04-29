Barack Obama, Oprah and More A-Listers Attend Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 30th Anniversary Party

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 8:04 PM

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Martin Short, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien, Tom Hanks &amp;amp; Rita Wilson anniversary party

Photographer Group / Splash News

Happy anniversary to the couple that has defied the odds that every duo in Hollywood will split!

The stars flocked to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Pacific Palisades house last night for the couple's 30th wedding anniversary party on Saturday night.

The A-list of the A-list were there, including Kate Hudson, Martin Short, Isla Fisher Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Martin Short, Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O'Brien.

An eyewitness says that the party began at 7 p.m. and went until close to midnight.

In an amazing moment, Jimmy, Conan, Martin, Goldie, Kurt and Martin were all spotted hanging out as they waited at the valet. Now that's one line, we wouldn't bother waiting in!

Hanks and Wilson are one of Tinsel Town's most beloved couples and so it's no surprise that the top tier of celebrities would be at the bash. Tom even gone on a tropical vacation with Oprah and the Obamas in April 2017.

Tom Hanks' Best Roles

In 2016, Wilson gushed to E! News at the Chanel x MOMA film benefit honoring the two-time Oscar winner.

"I always thought my husband is a work of art, but now there's proof that he's an work of art," Wilson gushed. "He's amazing. It's fantastic and it's celebratory and I have to say I think his films all over the years have meant a lot to a lot of people. I think there's something to be said about the choices of the films that he's done and as a collective thing it's pretty nice and pretty impressive."

In addition to having impressive film and TV careers, the longtime pair have two sons, Chester "Chet Haze" Hanks and Truman Hanks, together. Tom also has son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks from a previous marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Tom met Rita in the early 1980s while filming the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies. Rita appeared in a small role. The tow then co-starred in the 1985 film Volunteers. Tom was still married at the time so the couple did not go public with their relationship until 1986 and the actor's divorce was finalized in 1987.

The rest is history...

