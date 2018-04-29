Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Girlfriend Jen Harley Get in Vicious Social Media Fight

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

UPDATE: Hours after a huge blow up, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz has now apologized for his Sunday afternoon social media tirade. Utilizing the same medium that he used to bash girlfriend Jen Harley with, the reality star posted an apology on Instagram Stories, explaining that he's sorry for his actions.

He wrote, "I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should've never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic]."

The MTV star also deleted the series of angry Instagram posts written by him as well as his fans.

______

Less than a month after the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and girlfriend Jen Harley have gotten into a nasty fight in front of the world. The two parents exchanged insults on social media on Sunday with the Jersey Shore star even joking that he was going on a "Ronpage."

It all began on Sunday afternoon when Ronnie hopped on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter."

The 32-year-old father added, "Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving."

He ended it with the hashtags "Facts" and "Yeahhh buddy."

Ronnie is no stranger to explosive relationships. His dramatic relationship with Jersey Shore castmate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola was well-documented on the program during the reality show's original run on MTV. Given their dynamic, Sammi declined from participating in the 2018 reunion, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, to avoid "potentially toxic situations.

Photos

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Ronnie, Jen, baby mama fight, Jersey Shore

Instagram

Harley, whom he was first spotted with in July 2017, also decided to get on social media and trade barbs, writing, "You can't turn a coke head into a father." And then she ended it with "Yeahhh buddy."

 

Ronnie, Jen, baby mama fight, Jersey Shore

Instagram

But it didn't end there. Not by a long shot.

Ronnie then went into a social media posting frenzy asking fans: "If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year?"

He then asked fans to "#GiveMeYourThoughts" and allowed them to vote "Yes" or "No."

Ronnie subsequently posted a string of direct messages that fans sent to him on the subject, all of them backing his own side.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harvey, Instagram

Instagram

Hours later, Jen posted a screengrab of a conversation, which appears to be between her and Ronnie, that show a series of texts: "And now I'm blocked," "Pls take it down," "U wanna block me and tarnish my name bc u got caught."

The text continues: "This is going to Mason and ur grandmother" and what appears to be a video of a woman's face.

Jen wrote, "What kind of man says this shit[.] He's going to send videos of me to my 11 year old son!! [sic]"

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley

Instagram

The Instagram Stories fight comes just days after the latest episode of the new Jersey Shore aired in which Ronnie danced with a woman at the club, brought her home and into the bathroom before his housemates knocked on the door to interupt him.

He told his gym-tan-laundry-loving pals, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio, "As soon as you knocked on the door, I was like, ‘This is not a good move.’ It felt so good though." He continued, "It’s hard having a kid on the way and being with someone you’re not sure you should be with."

Additionally in the episode, he admitted he's still in love with Sammi.

Looks like Ronnie's got some figuring out to do. Hopefully he'll do it off of social media for this daughter's sake...

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Top Stories , Apple News , Instagram
Latest News
The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead's Tribute Video for Andrew Lincoln Is Sweet Enough to Make Negan Cry

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Celebrates Day of the Dead With Everyone Meredith Has Ever Lost

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Could Be Headed for a Split

Barbra Streisand, Carpool Karaoke

Barbra Streisand Confusedly "Sings" Cardi B with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Why Kendall Jenner Says She and Kylie ''Flipped Roles'' in Their Personal Lives

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Blasts Pete Davidson Over SNL Spoof of Their Breakup

Giuliana & Jason Play "The Host Is Right" With Neiman Marcus Items

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.