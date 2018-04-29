Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Girlfriend Jen Harley Get in Vicious Social Media Fight

UPDATE: Hours after a huge blow up, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz has now apologized for his Sunday afternoon social media tirade. Utilizing the same medium that he used to bash girlfriend Jen Harley with, the reality star posted an apology on Instagram Stories, explaining that he's sorry for his actions.
He wrote, "I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should've never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic]."
The MTV star also deleted the series of angry Instagram posts written by him as well as his fans.
Less than a month after the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and girlfriend Jen Harley have gotten into a nasty fight in front of the world. The two parents exchanged insults on social media on Sunday with the Jersey Shore star even joking that he was going on a "Ronpage."
It all began on Sunday afternoon when Ronnie hopped on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter."
The 32-year-old father added, "Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving."
He ended it with the hashtags "Facts" and "Yeahhh buddy."
Ronnie is no stranger to explosive relationships. His dramatic relationship with Jersey Shore castmate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola was well-documented on the program during the reality show's original run on MTV. Given their dynamic, Sammi declined from participating in the 2018 reunion, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, to avoid "potentially toxic situations."
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram
Instagram
Harley, whom he was first spotted with in July 2017, also decided to get on social media and trade barbs, writing, "You can't turn a coke head into a father." And then she ended it with "Yeahhh buddy."
But it didn't end there. Not by a long shot.
Ronnie then went into a social media posting frenzy asking fans: "If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year?"
He then asked fans to "#GiveMeYourThoughts" and allowed them to vote "Yes" or "No."
Ronnie subsequently posted a string of direct messages that fans sent to him on the subject, all of them backing his own side.
Instagram
Hours later, Jen posted a screengrab of a conversation, which appears to be between her and Ronnie, that show a series of texts: "And now I'm blocked," "Pls take it down," "U wanna block me and tarnish my name bc u got caught."
The text continues: "This is going to Mason and ur grandmother" and what appears to be a video of a woman's face.
Jen wrote, "What kind of man says this shit[.] He's going to send videos of me to my 11 year old son!! [sic]"
The Instagram Stories fight comes just days after the latest episode of the new Jersey Shore aired in which Ronnie danced with a woman at the club, brought her home and into the bathroom before his housemates knocked on the door to interupt him.
He told his gym-tan-laundry-loving pals, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio, "As soon as you knocked on the door, I was like, ‘This is not a good move.’ It felt so good though." He continued, "It’s hard having a kid on the way and being with someone you’re not sure you should be with."
Additionally in the episode, he admitted he's still in love with Sammi.
Looks like Ronnie's got some figuring out to do. Hopefully he'll do it off of social media for this daughter's sake...