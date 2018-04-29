Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Get Cozy at Stagecoach Amid Dating Rumors

Former The Hills stars Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera are fueling those rekindled romance rumors with a joint appearance at the 2018 Stagecoach country music festival.

Cabrera posted on his Instagram Stories feed on Saturday videos of the two sitting close together on lawn chairs and hanging out with a couple at the event, which was held this weekend in Indio, California.

Last week, a report stated that the former Hills stars had rekindled their romance. Patridge, who is currently going through a divorce, and Cabrera have not commented.

On Thursday, Audrina's stylist posted an Instagram Stories video showing her, the former reality star and Cabrera getting hydrating IV drips together, with the two Hills alums sitting together.

An eyewitness also told E! News they saw Patridge and Cabrera at a W Hollywood jazz night event early this month and that the two sat with their arms around each other and held hands.