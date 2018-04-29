Bachelor's Tenley Molzahn Marries Longtime Boyfriend Taylor Leopold

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 1:57 PM
A Bachelor star is a bachelorette no more!
The Bachelor: On The Wings of Love's Tenley Molzahn has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Taylor Leopold! The couple was wed in an outdoor ceremony on Friday and is now "mini-mooning" at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.
On Sunday, Tenley gave fans an update on her love life via Instagram.
Along with a sweet photo of the newlyweds, the reality star wrote, "Friday was simply the best day of our lives, but yesterday waking up as his wife made it even better! Soaking up time with just one another - mini-mooning is the way to go! Thank you @omnilacosta for giving us this beautiful space to rest & enjoy being newlyweds!!"
For the big day, Tenley donned a strapless, mermaid-cut dress and wore her hair in a long mermaid-style. The groom wore a grey suit.
View this post on Instagram
A lovely evening celebrating this beautiful couple. A blessing to witness these newlyweds getting hitched yesterday! And to be there with these amazing friends was the icing on the cake. Our friendship has certainly stood the test of time from our Disney dancing days! ❤️
A post shared by Robert Zepeda (@robertzepeda) on
ABC News journalist Robert Zepeda attended the nuptials and posted several photos from the outdoor event.
The old friend wrote, "A lovely evening celebrating this beautiful couple. A blessing to witness these newlyweds getting hitched yesterday! And to be there with these amazing friends was the icing on the cake. Our friendship has certainly stood the test of time from our Disney dancing days!"
In January, the 33-year-old reality star posted on her Instagram that she and her boyfriend of two years had gotten engaged. The photo shows the two of them embracing, with her flashing a diamond engagement ring.
"THIS IS HAPPENING!!!" she wrote. "Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can't stop thinking of how good God is!!!"
"Taylor, you're the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise!" she said. "God's Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you."
Bachelor Nation fans may recall back in 2010, Molzahn competed for Jake Pavelka's affections on season 14 of the ABC dating show, and placed second.
She later appeared on the debut season of Bachelor Pad, where she met and later dated co-star Kiptyn Locke. The two broke up in 2014.
In 2015, Molzahn appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise.
