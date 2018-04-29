Bachelor's Tenley Molzahn Marries Longtime Boyfriend Taylor Leopold

In January, the 33-year-old reality star posted on her Instagram that she and her boyfriend of two years had gotten engaged. The photo shows the two of them embracing, with her flashing a diamond engagement ring.

"THIS IS HAPPENING!!!" she wrote. "Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can't stop thinking of how good God is!!!"

"Taylor, you're the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise!" she said. "God's Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you."

Bachelor Nation fans may recall back in 2010, Molzahn competed for Jake Pavelka's affections on season 14 of the ABC dating show, and placed second.

She later appeared on the debut season of Bachelor Pad, where she met and later dated co-star Kiptyn Locke. The two broke up in 2014.

In 2015, Molzahn appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise.