Bachelor's Tenley Molzahn Marries Longtime Boyfriend Taylor Leopold

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 1:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A Bachelor star is a bachelorette no more!

The Bachelor: On The Wings of Love's Tenley Molzahn has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Taylor Leopold! The couple was wed in an outdoor ceremony on Friday and is now "mini-mooning" at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

On Sunday, Tenley gave fans an update on her love life via Instagram.

Along with a sweet photo of the newlyweds, the reality star wrote, "Friday was simply the best day of our lives, but yesterday waking up as his wife made it even better! Soaking up time with just one another - mini-mooning is the way to go! Thank you @omnilacosta for giving us this beautiful space to rest & enjoy being newlyweds!!"

For the big day, Tenley donned a strapless, mermaid-cut dress and wore her hair in a long mermaid-style. The groom wore a grey suit.

Photos

Bachelor Nation's Messiest Breakups Ever

ABC News journalist Robert Zepeda attended the nuptials and posted several photos from the outdoor event.

The old friend wrote, "A lovely evening celebrating this beautiful couple. A blessing to witness these newlyweds getting hitched yesterday! And to be there with these amazing friends was the icing on the cake. Our friendship has certainly stood the test of time from our Disney dancing days!"

In January, the 33-year-old reality star posted on her Instagram that she and her boyfriend of two years had gotten engaged. The photo shows the two of them embracing, with her flashing a diamond engagement ring.

"THIS IS HAPPENING!!!" she wrote. "Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can't stop thinking of how good God is!!!"

"Taylor, you're the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise!" she said. "God's Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you."

Bachelor Nation fans may recall back in 2010, Molzahn competed for Jake Pavelka's affections on season 14 of the ABC dating show, and placed second.

She later appeared on the debut season of Bachelor Pad, where she met and later dated co-star Kiptyn Locke. The two broke up in 2014.

In 2015, Molzahn appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead's Tribute Video for Andrew Lincoln Is Sweet Enough to Make Negan Cry

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Celebrates Day of the Dead With Everyone Meredith Has Ever Lost

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Could Be Headed for a Split

Barbra Streisand, Carpool Karaoke

Barbra Streisand Confusedly "Sings" Cardi B with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Why Kendall Jenner Says She and Kylie ''Flipped Roles'' in Their Personal Lives

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Blasts Pete Davidson Over SNL Spoof of Their Breakup

Giuliana & Jason Play "The Host Is Right" With Neiman Marcus Items

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.