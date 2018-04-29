Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Cozy Up for a Selfie at Colosseum in Rome

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 12:52 PM
Katy Perry and her "darling" Orlando Bloom take Italy!
On Saturday, after the singer and American Idol judge and the actor met Pope Francis at the Vatican during a the United to Cure conference, where the singer spoke about transcendental meditation, the pair headed off to do some sightseeing.
Perry posted on her Instagram Stories videos and photos of the two touring the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City as well as the Colosseum in Rome. In one pic, she and Bloom cozy up for a selfie inside the ruins of the famous ancient Roman amphitheater.
"Here I am once again at the Roman Colosseum," Perry said in a video. "Just another metaphor for my life online."
"Friends, Romans, countrymen," Bloom said in a video he posted on his own feed, quoting from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.
"Yeah, it's just the Colosseum," he continued in the clip, which contained a shout=out to Gladiator star Russell Crowe. "That's where all the gladiators used to hang out with the lions, tigers."
Perry, 33, and Bloom, 41, have dated on-and-off since 2016 and are rumored to have rekindled their romance a few months ago. She has not commented on the status of their current relationship.
In an Instagram Stories video posted earlier on Saturday, Perry called Bloom her "darling."
Bloom has stopped short of labeling the current state of their romance, telling The Times on Apr. 28, "It is a very odd one. She's a remarkable human being, actually. Completely surprising, because I am not her demographic. I am a little older than her, so I wasn't someone overly familiar with her artistic endeavors when we met. I wouldn't have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways. You don't pick who you fall in love with. And then you come around and there's all sorts of things that happen in between, right?"
"We had a really remarkable connection. And it's difficult. She's on tour, I'm doing a play, everything evolves," he said. "I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling. So we will see."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?