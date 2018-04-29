Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Cozy Up for a Selfie at Colosseum in Rome

Katy Perry and her "darling" Orlando Bloom take Italy!

On Saturday, after the singer and American Idol judge and the actor met Pope Francis at the Vatican during a the United to Cure conference, where the singer spoke about transcendental meditation, the pair headed off to do some sightseeing.

Perry posted on her Instagram Stories videos and photos of the two touring the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City as well as the Colosseum in Rome. In one pic, she and Bloom cozy up for a selfie inside the ruins of the famous ancient Roman amphitheater.

"Here I am once again at the Roman Colosseum," Perry said in a video. "Just another metaphor for my life online."