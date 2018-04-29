Kylie Jenner Rents Out Six Flags Theme Park for Travis Scott's Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship is moving fast—like, roller coaster fast!

On Saturday, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rented out an entire Six Flags amusement park for her, the rapper and family and friends to celebrate his birthday. Travis, father of the couple's almost 3-month-old daughter Stormi, turns 26 on Monday.

Kylie, 20, posted on her Instagram Stories feed photos from their visit, which appeared to take place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. Guests included her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Jordyn Woods.

"Rented out Six Flags for baby's birthday," Kylie wrote. "They've never been."