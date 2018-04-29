Beyoncé and Jay-Z Bring Coachella Vibes to Warriors Game

The trio, who have reunited several times over the past few years, reunited during both Coachella shows. They reunited again a few days after the festival ended for a girls' night out .

During her Coachella shows, Bey performed mostly solo but also sang with Jay-Z, as well as guests such as sister Solange and fellow Destiny's Child singers Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland .

A post shared by @ beyonceaccess on Apr 28, 2018 at 9:12pm PDT

There, they brought the Coachella vibes with them; with them sitting among thousands of fans in yellow Warriors shirts, the scene brought to mind part of Bey's first Coachella show, which featured her and scores of background dancers dressed in yellow.

A week after Beyoncé gave two much-talked-about performances at the two-week Coachella 2018 music festival, she and husband Jay-Z had a date night at the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors game in Oakland, California.

