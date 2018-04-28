Taylor Swift Reveals 5 New Reputation Tour Secrets

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 5:18 PM
Look at what you made Taylor do...
Less than two weeks before her Reputation Stadium Tour debuts, Taylor Swift is letting fans in on some major tour secrets, one day at a time until the whole thing kicks off on May 8 in Glendale, Ariz.
On Saturday, the "Delicate" singer posted a photo from her daily run-through, as well as a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, teasing new details about the highly anticipated tour as part of a "daily countdown."
"It's 10 days away from the Reputation stadium tour. Can't wait," said the chart-topping singer.
She then gave fans a flurry of new facts about what's to come and teased a whole bunch more ahead of embarking on her fifth stadium tour.
Here are 5 new details about the Reputation tour...
#1: Bigger Is Better: Tay said, "The stage is the biggest stage we've ever had It's 110 feet tall."
#2: Life's a Stage: In her Instagram Stories, she revealed, "Both of the b stages that are out in the audience are pretty much just as big as the main stage on the 1989 tour."
#3: Video Didn't Kill the Radio Star: Taylor added, "Something that we've never had before is that we have a video screen wall and it's pretty seamless."
#4: Getting Floored: "[The video screen wall] continues down to the floor so everything that we're walking on stage is a screen," said the 28-year-old.
#5: Perfect Illusion: Swift admits it's taking some getting used to: "It looks so cool from the upper sections of the stadiums. When we're walking on it it kind of feels like an optical illusion but we'll get used to it I promise."
13 days til Reputation Stadium Tour 💋
On Wednesday, the pop superstar posted a snap of herself rehearsing for the tour. In the black and white post, Swift appeared to be breaking a sweat while practicing her moves with a few backup dancers behind her.
She captioned the behind-the-scenes shot, "13 days til Reputation Stadium Tour," reminding her fans that her return to the stage was less than two weeks away.
While the songstress has popped up for a few surprise performances recently on Spotify and in Nashville, this personal countdown straight from the star is certainly getting fans in a tizzy.
The first tour tidbit that the global sensation shared is that she'll be playing 10 songs from previous albums on this upcoming tour. Swift went on to say while she is "excited about playing stuff from Reputation," she's also "excited about playing stuff from previous albums too."
"The frenzy continues to grow as Taylor Swift has already broken the University of Phoenix Stadium's concert attendance record, which was previously held by One Direction in 2014 with 56,524 fans," said Tom Sadler, President and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, on Friday.
"With 11 days left before the show, Swift has already surpassed their attendance number. The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, in Glendale, Arizona on May 8th will feature Swift along with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX."
The Reputation tour continues until November 9.
