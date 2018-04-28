Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and More Stars Flock to the Desert for 2018 Stagecoach Festival

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 3:27 PM
Yeehaw! It's Stagecoach time!
One weekend after the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, celebs are once again flocking to the desert for the country music event of the year, the Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas, Lauren Bushnell, Kendra Wilkinson, Vanessa Grimaldi, Robby Hayes, Jef Holmes and more got their giddyup on during the three-day fest, which is headlined by Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks.
Stagecoach debuted in 2007 and has grown from 27,000 music fans a day it its infancy to over 70,000 festival goers a day.
Get an eyeful of all the stars who are getting into the cowboy way this weekend...
Nick Jonas/Instagram
The "Jealous" singer is looking really cool as the sun sets on the fest's first night at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.
Goldenvoice
The Food Network star serves hundreds of hungry music fans at Guy's Stagecoach Smokehouse in the desert.
Shawn Johnson/Instagram
The Olympian and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was all smiles during some festival down time.
Article continues below
Robby Hayes/Instagram
The Bachelor villain hangs out with some bros.
"Still can't believe i got to watch @garthbrooks live!" the model wrote while wearing Privé Revaux sunglasses. "Most amazing ending to the most epic weekend!!!!"
Ashley Greene/Instagram
The Twilight actress chills with her fiancé in the pool during some festival down time.
Article continues below
Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Taylor and his pals try to keep away from the desert dust.
Becca Tilley/Instagram
The reality star was all smiles before heading to Stagecoach.
Lauren Bushnell/Instagram
The reality star gets cozy with her lady friend at the country festival.
Article continues below
Brandi Cyrus/Instagram
Brandi meets up with The Bachelor star at Empire Polo Field.
Joe Jonas/Instagram
The DNCE singer preps for the big day in the desert.
Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram
The newly brunette reality star gets wild on her way to the country music festival.
Article continues below
Nick Jonas/Instagram
The newly engaged couple has some fun with Nick and a gang of friends on Friday.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?