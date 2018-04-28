Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and More Stars Flock to the Desert for 2018 Stagecoach Festival

Yeehaw! It's Stagecoach time!

One weekend after the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, celebs are once again flocking to the desert for the country music event of the year, the Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas, Lauren Bushnell, Kendra Wilkinson, Vanessa Grimaldi, Robby Hayes, Jef Holmes and more got their giddyup on during the three-day fest, which is headlined by Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks.

Stagecoach debuted in 2007 and has grown from 27,000 music fans a day it its infancy to over 70,000 festival goers a day.

Get an eyeful of all the stars who are getting into the cowboy way this weekend...