Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and More Stars Flock to the Desert for 2018 Stagecoach Festival

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 3:27 PM

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Yeehaw! It's Stagecoach time!

One weekend after the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, celebs are once again flocking to the desert for the country music event of the year, the Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas, Lauren Bushnell, Kendra Wilkinson, Vanessa Grimaldi, Robby Hayes, Jef Holmes and more got their giddyup on during the three-day fest, which is headlined by Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks.

Stagecoach debuted in 2007 and has grown from 27,000 music fans a day it its infancy to over 70,000 festival goers a day.

Get an eyeful of all the stars who are getting into the cowboy way this weekend...

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Nick Jonas, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas

The "Jealous" singer is looking really cool as the sun sets on the fest's first night at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

Shawn Johnson, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Shawn Johnson/Instagram

Shawn Johnson

The Olympian and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was all smiles during some festival down time.

Robby Hayes, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Robby Hayes/Instagram

Robby Hayes

The Bachelor villain hangs out with some bros. 

Josephine Skriver, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Josephine Skriver/Instagram

Josephine Skriver

The Danish model stands out and away from the crowd at Empire Polo Field.

Ashley Greene, Paul Khoury, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Ashley Greene/Instagram

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury

The Twilight actress chills with her fiancé in the pool during some festival down time.

Taylor Lautner, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Taylor Lautner/Instagram

Taylor Lautney

Taylor and his pals try to keep away from the desert dust.

Becca Tilley, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Becca Tilley/Instagram

Bella Tilley

The reality star was all smiles before heading to Stagecoach.

Lauren Bushnell, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

The reality star gets cozy with her lady friend at the country festival.

Brandi Cyrus, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Brandi Cyrus/Instagram

Brandi Cyrus, Vanessa Grimaldi and friends

Brandi meets up with The Bachelor star at Empire Polo Field.

Joe Jonas, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas

The DNCE singer preps for the big day in the desert.

Kendra Wilkinson, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson

The newly brunette reality star gets wild on her way to the country music festival.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The newly engaged couple has some fun with Nick and a gang of friends on Friday.

