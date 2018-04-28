Kanye West and John Legend Dance Together at Baby Shower After Twitter Drama

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They may agree to disagree over President Donald Trump, but there is nothing but love between Kanye West and John Legend.

On Friday, Yeezy and wife Kim Kardashian attended a baby shower celebrating the upcoming arrival of Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen's second child and first son. The party took place two days after West posted a series of pro-Trump tweets, which shocked fans and spurred the "All of Me" singer, who does not support the U.S. leader, to text him out of concern.

At the baby shower "after-party," the two men were filmed dancing together to West's new single "Ye vs. the People," featuring rapper T.I., another opponent of Trump who had reached out to Yeezy after his Twitter spree.

"We got love," West tweeted on Friday, alongside a selfie of him and Legend. "Agree to disagree.'

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Baby Shower for 2nd Child

John Legend, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, Baby Shower

Twitter

West also filmed Legend playing his song "Ordinary People" on a piano at the party.

"Lead With Love," the rapper tweeted.

West had posted a screenshot of his text exchange with Legend. The singer had told him, "I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest artist of our generation."

In response, an unapologetic West said, "I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought."

Kardashian had defended West following criticism of his tweets and speculation about his mental health. The reality star, who is not a Trump supporter, also called him mid-Twitter spree to tell him to make it clear to people that he does not agree with everything the president does.

In his new single, the second released on Friday, West, who has expressed his desire to run for president himself, raps, "I know Obama was Heaven-sent / But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President."

During his Twitter spree, West posted a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" Trump presidential campaign cap.

In "Ye vs. the People," he raps, "I mean, that hat stayed in my closet like 'bout a year and a half / Then one day I was like, 'F--k it, I'ma do me' / I was in the sunken place and then I found the new me / Not worried about some image that I gotta keep up / Lot of people agree with me, but they too scared to speak up."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , John Legend , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Saint West, Reign Disick, Halloween

Saint West and Reign Disick's Halloween Costumes Are a Direct Shout-Out to Kanye West

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

Brie Bella, Total Divas 807

Did Nikki Bella and Rusev Cross a Line by Throwing Brie Bella's Daughter a Surprise Birthday Bash?

Celebs Who Slayed as Other Stars for Halloween 2018

3 Things We Learned From Jennifer Lopez's "InStyle" Interview

Nicki Minaj Feuds With Shoe Designer Steve Madden

Whitey Bulger Murdered Behind Bars: What We Know So Far

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.