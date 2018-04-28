Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate at Baby Shower With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 9:57 AM
It's baby shower time again for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!
The model and Lip Sync Battle star is pregnant with the couple's second child and first son and is due to give birth in a few weeks. The two celebrated their upcoming arrival on Friday at a surprise baby shower with friends such as Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, Kris Jenner and mutual celebrity hairstylist friend Jen Atkin.
The shower was catered by Shake Shack. Guests enjoyed burgers, chicken sandwiches and chocolate and vanilla milkshakes.
Teigen, who covered her baby bump in a short, silk navy wrap dress, and Legend were presented with a number of pastel blue and white cakes from Hansen's Cakes, which contained phrases such as "Legend in the making," "You're a legend" and "Legendary."
At one point, Teigen kicked off her shoes, sat on a counter away from the other guests and happily scarfed down a good portion of one of the cakes. Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories a video of her enjoying her treat and laughing at being caught on camera.
"Chrissy ate that entire cake, you guys," the reality star said.
View this post on Instagram
Munch away Chrissy 😂😩🍰🎂 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
View this post on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen's Baby Shower 👶🏽@kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
View this post on Instagram
🐑 🐑 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
@KrisJenner @KimKardashian @jenatkinhair thank you guys ❤️❤️❤️🤣— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2018
At the baby shower "after-party," West and Legend were filmed dancing together to Yeezy's new single "Ye vs. the People," featuring T.I.
In the track, West raps about President Donald Trump. He had posted favorable tweets about him on Wednesday, drawing controversy among fans and concern from both the fellow rapper and singer, who texted him immediately. The two ended their chat on a positive note.
While Yeezy and Legend were all smiles at the shower, the party did get political.
"Honestly what's a baby shower if you don't faintly hear a passionate discussion about North Korea while opening gifts," Teigen joked on Twitter.
Teigen had also celebrated at a baby shower with other friends in February.
While pregnant with daughter Luna, she also had two baby showers, including one with the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?