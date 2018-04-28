Katy Perry and Her "Darling" Orlando Bloom Meet Pope Francis

How's this for a holy date?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met Pope Francis on Saturday at the Vatican at the United to Cure event, an international conference on the cure for cancer. Perry was one of the speakers. She wore a black outfit, complete with a black hat and bandeau veil. Bloom wore a black and white suit.

Perry, 33, and Bloom, 41, have dated on-and-off again in the past and are rumored to have rekindled their romance a few months ago. They have been spotted together many times since they announced in February 2017 they were "taking space" after 10 months of dating. They have not commented on the status of their current relationship but in an Instagram Stories video posted earlier on Saturday, Perry called Bloom her "darling."