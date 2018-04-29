UPDATE!

Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars in Their Glam Ensembles

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 5:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Roll out the red carpet! 

The Daytime Emmy Awards takes place tonight at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and will be hosted by Mario Lopez and The Talk's Sheryl Underwood

A slew of celebs, including Loni Love, Chris Harrison, Marie Osmond, Natalie Morales and more flocked to the red carpet on Sunday afternoon. Lucky for fans, the night's host even hit the red carpet with his wife Courtney Lopez and their two kids.

Several honors were already passed out at the preliminary Creative Arts Daytime Emmys on Friday, which celebrated outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television program genres. 

But now it's time to talk fashion! Keep scrolling for all the stars' ensembles. 

Photos

Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert, Eve, Julie Chen, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert, Eve & Julie Chen

The trio of ladies teams up with their new co-host, Eve, on the red carpet at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kellie Pickler, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kellie Pickler

The country cutie and TV host was anything but mellow in yellow at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Julie Chen, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Julie Chen

The Talk co-host selects an eye-catching design for the red carpet.

Article continues below

Giada De Laurentiis, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Giada De Laurentiis

The celebrity chef went for red on the red carpet at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Natalie Morales, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Natalie Morales

The Today show's co-host opted for a bright and strapless Rubin Singer dress on the red carpet for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Rena Sofer, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Rena Sofer

The actress selects a two-twee design for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Article continues below

Sharon Case, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Sharon Case

The model and actress opts for a one-shoulder design for the daytime event. 

Lori Harvey, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Lori Harvey

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter strikes a pose at the glittering award show.

Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon

The Real co-hosts got real about their fashion when they attend the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Tamera is wearing JOVANI. 

Article continues below

Chris Harrison, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Chris Harrison

The Bachelor host is all about a classic peaked collar tux on the red carpet on Sunday.

Marie Osmond, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Marie Osmond

The singer and personality opts for lace for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Reign Edwards, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Reign Edwards

The celeb is glittering in gold at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. 

Article continues below

Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez

The night's host brought his wife and daughter to the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Courtney Hope, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Courtney Hope

The Bold And The Beautiful star shows some skin in a daring outfit.

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Nick & Vanessa Lachey

Date night done right! The couple gets cozy on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Dove Cameron, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron

The Descendants star commands the evening in a light pink power suit. 

Raven-Symone, Raven, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Raven-Symone

Belle of the ball! The View makes a strong statement in a dramatic gown. 

Vanessa Lachey, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Vanessa Lachey

The television personality brings the glam in a silver beaded gown. 

Article continues below

Carolyn Hennesy, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Carolyn Hennesy

The General Hospital star looks stunning on the red carpet. 

Lilly Melgar, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Lilly Melgar

The soap actress shows some skin in a sheer gown with lace detailing. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emmys , Red Carpet , Fashion , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Nicole Kidman Talks 'Deep, Primal' Motherly Love in "Boy Erased"

Tiffany Haddish Has a Plan for Her Unsolicited D--k Pics

Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking"

Ariel Winter Promises More "Modern Family" Season 10 Twists

Viola Davis Reveals She Tripped on "Widows" Set

Amber Heard Never Feels Uncomfortable With Her Sexuality

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.