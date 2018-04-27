Kanye West Just Out Kanye'd Himself With a Poop-Inspired Song Called ''Lift Yourself''

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 6:25 PM

Kanye West

All together now... Woopty scoopty poop! 

Yes, those are actual lyrics to Kanye West's new song and yes, the internet practically s--t itself. Yeezy's week-long Twitter spree culminated with the release of "Lift Yourself" on Friday evening, an admittedly infectious track that is mostly Kanye rhyming hoop, scoop, woop and poop for about 30 seconds. (Do yourself a favor by listening to it here on kanyewest.com.)

It's unclear if "Lift Yourself" will be featured on the rapper's upcoming album, which he announced is set to drop on June 1. Likewise, it's also unclear if 4-year-old North West or 2-year-old Saint West received songwriting credits. An ode to poop just had to have been written by a toddler, right? 

Regardless, Kanye is officially back and Twitter is rejoicing. Sean Kingston even called it the "anthem of the year!" Check out our favorite reactions below: 

Photos

Kanye West's Most Outrageous Quotes

It appears as if "Lift Yourself" is actually a response to morning radio host Ebro, who aired the details of a private conversation he says he shared with the hip-hop star. Before its release, 'Ye tweeted, "I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking." 

Ebro's definitely taken a listen, writing online, "We already knew you was #TrollYeWest." Trollye West, indeed. 

Is Kanye's new song Grammy award-winning material? Share your thoughts in the comment section! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

