Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert: Why Their Past Relationship Drama is Resurfacing

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Moving on is hard to do!

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were country musics hottest couple before their divorce in 2015. Now, thanks to Miranda's new relationship, and a seemingly covert tweet from Blake, their past relationship drama is being revisited. 

"Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!" Blake tweeted earlier this week. Which fans think is in reference to Miranda's new relationship with musician Evan Felker, who is still married to his wife Staci Felker. Although Evan filed for divorce earlier this year, it hasn't been finalized. What does his soon-to-be ex-wife Staci have to say about it all? 

Watch

Did Blake Shelton Just Shade Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert?

Get all the details by watching the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Top Stories , Blake Shelton , Miranda Lambert , Couples
Latest News
Roxy Sowlaty, Nicholas Bijan, Engagement

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged!

Donald Trump, Kanye West

Kanye West Renounces Politics Amid Controversial Stances: "I've Been Used"

ESC: Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Says Being a Black Woman in Hollywood Has Gotten Easier

Olivia Culpo's BF Danny Amendola Spotted With Another Woman

Prince Harry & Prince William Reportedly Splitting Their Court

Halloween 2018: Celebrity Tricks, Treats & Costumes

10 Times Kate Middleton Made Wearing Heels Look Easy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.