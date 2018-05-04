Inside Sugarland's Highly Anticipated Reunion 5 Years in the Making

No matter how much time has passed, some country music duos are stuck like glue.

Five summers ago, Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush found themselves in Las Vegas performing for fans at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

After singing "All I Want to Do," "Baby Girl," "Stay" and other hits, the pair who makes up Sugarland decided to take a hiatus.

While some country music fans feared they would never see the duo making new music together again, they were proven wrong. Not only is Sugarland releasing a new album, but they also have a brand-new tour kicking off tonight at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Oklahoma.

"We never said that we wouldn't [reunite]. That was very intentional," Kristian shared with Billboard. "You can audit everything we've ever said with a fine tooth comb—and I think that everybody did—and we never said it wouldn't ever happen."