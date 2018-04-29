Secret Getaways, Splits and That Fashion Show: The Early Days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Romance

It would be unfair to suggest Prince William put St. Andrews on the map. After all, Scotland's oldest university has consistently ranked among the UK's most prestigious and educated its fair share of politicians, CEOs and at least one king.

But when 18-year-old Wills announced in 2000 that he'd be matriculating with the freshman class the following fall, applications to the historic institution shot up by 44 percent, with reports that some eager coeds had even ordered wedding gowns just in case.

The hysteria was so high-pitched, the royal felt the need to address it in an interview he gave shortly after arriving at the seaside campus in September 2001. For the record, he said, he was well adept at identifying desperate would-be princesses. "People who try to take advantage of me and get a piece of me—I spot it quickly and soon go off them," he told BBC News.

More than anything, stressed the art history major, he just wanted to be seen as an ordinary college kid. "I mean, I'm only going to university," he noted. "It's not like I'm getting married—though that's what it feels like sometimes."