Mila Kunis on Ashton Kutcher: "I Have the World's Greatest Husband"

Mila Kunis has nothing but praise for her "patient" husband Ashton Kutcher.

The two, who met 20 years ago on the set of That '70s Show, have been married for two and a half years and remain one of the most popular celebrity couples. share two kids, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, who is 1 and 1/2. Kutcher and the kids joined Kunis in Budapest last year while she filmed the upcoming action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

"I have the world's greatest husband," the actress told E! News at CinemaCon 2018 on Thursday. "I swear, I got very lucky, man. I got a man that has got a lot of patience and is incredibly supportive of our family."

Kunis said their daughter learned to speak Hungarian while they were in Budapest. Kunis, who was born in what is now Ukraine, speaks Russian with her family and said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2016 that Wyatt was learning that language and could meanwhile speak English and Spanish.