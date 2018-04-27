EXCLUSIVE!

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Parenting: "I Don't Always Balance It All"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 1:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hilary Duff is opening up about balancing motherhood and personal time.

The 30-year-old actress is mom to 6-year-old Luca Comrie, with whom she shares with her ex, Mike Comrie. Since becoming a mom, Duff has continued her very successful career, starring on shows like her current hit, Younger. And, like many parents out there, she admittedly struggles sometimes to find a balance between being a mom, working and finding personal time for herself.

"I don't always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others," Duff recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm a mother first, so he's always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, 'Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?'"

Hilary Duff Throws Pregnant Haylie Duff a Dinner to Celebrate Baby No. 2

"I think that I've been doing this for a while so I do have a strong work ethic and I have a lot of people around me that help keep my schedule straight and plan and know where my priorities lie," Duff continued. "So it's a little bit of a collaborative effort too."

Duff also told us she recently figured out the importance of taking time for herself.

"I started to feel less guilt about taking time for myself, or you know, maybe not putting Luca to bed one night and going out with my girlfriends and having a fun dinner," Duff shared. "That stuff rejuvenates you, and I matter too."

Duff has teamed up with Claritin and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch the 20 Minutes of Spring Project, which encourages people to get outside and be active.

Watch the actress talk about motherhood, her new project and her favorite workouts in the videos above!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Roxy Sowlaty, Nicholas Bijan, Engagement

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged!

Donald Trump, Kanye West

Kanye West Renounces Politics Amid Controversial Stances: "I've Been Used"

ESC: Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Says Being a Black Woman in Hollywood Has Gotten Easier

Olivia Culpo's BF Danny Amendola Spotted With Another Woman

Prince Harry & Prince William Reportedly Splitting Their Court

Halloween 2018: Celebrity Tricks, Treats & Costumes

10 Times Kate Middleton Made Wearing Heels Look Easy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.