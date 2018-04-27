Hilary Duff Gets Real About Parenting: "I Don't Always Balance It All"

Hilary Duff is opening up about balancing motherhood and personal time.

The 30-year-old actress is mom to 6-year-old Luca Comrie, with whom she shares with her ex, Mike Comrie. Since becoming a mom, Duff has continued her very successful career, starring on shows like her current hit, Younger. And, like many parents out there, she admittedly struggles sometimes to find a balance between being a mom, working and finding personal time for herself.

"I don't always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others," Duff recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm a mother first, so he's always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, 'Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?'"