Watch Tia Mowry Take Fans Inside Her Baby Girl's Nursery

Tia Mowry-Hardrict's baby girl is almost here!

The actress is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her second child and now she's showing off the nursery where her daughter will grow up.

In her latest Quick Fix video, Tia reveals the gorgeous space that she created with the help of interior designer Jake Alexander. The two worked hand-in-hand to create a calming space with "minimal clutter" for her and her baby girl. The organic feel of the nursery also mimics the vibe of Tia's rustic baby shower earlier this month.

