Khloe Kardashian's Family Is ''Having a Hard Time'' With Her Forgiving Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian family is not completely supportive of Khloe Kardashian staying with Tristan Thompson

Days before the birth of Khloe and Tristan's daughter, True Thompson, the NBA star was accused of cheating on her with multiple women—a sticky situation neither celeb has addressed publicly. A source tells E! News that while Khloe goes "back and forth" and her feelings about their relationship "change daily," a few of those closest to her would prefer she leave him. 

"The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him," our insider explains. "They don't trust him and feel he won't change."

Aside from Kourtney Kardashian, the source adds, "Some of the family has been more understanding than others." 

"Kourtney especially has been supportive of Khloe. She understands why Khloe is doing what she's doing and has been there for her," the source tells us. 

So what's a girl to do when her heart is telling her one thing and her head the other? Of course, KoKo wants "what's best for her daughter" and the source says she "feels like keeping the family together is the priority." 

"She has a big heart and is very forgiving. She doesn't see herself as a single mom at all. She's taking one day at a time and doing the best she can for her daughter," our insider describes. A source previously told E! News Khloe has faith she and Tristan "can make it work" and has "fallen in love with him all over again" watching him with True. 

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres with an honest perspective about her little sister's relationship drama. 

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f--ked up," Kim said. "We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are... you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."

