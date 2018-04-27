Why Candice Bergen Thinks Now Is the Right Time for Murphy Brown to Return

At first, Candice Bergen wasn't interested in a Murphy Brown revival. Chatter of bringing the beloved character back to TV first started happening during the 2008 presidential election, then again about two years ago, Bergen said, but she still wasn't interested.

"Diane English and I both said, ‘Eh, we did it. Why do it again?" Bergen told E! News while promoting her new movie Book Club at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Then the 2016 presidential election happened.

"We sort of thought that it might be nice to have a counterweight to this administration," Bergen said.

"Uh oh," Jane Fonda, Bergen's Book Club costar, added. "It's going to be really wild. I can't wait."