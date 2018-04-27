3 Red Carpet Trends to Make Your Mark With Style

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 12:05 PM
Fact: When it comes to your everyday wardrobe, the best place to find inspiration is on the red carpet.
No, you're not going to show up at work wearing a full-length ball gown. However, if you pay attention, you can garner some pretty worthwhile real-life fashion tips. And that's exactly what celebrity stylist Karla Birbragher did after watching last night's red carpet.
From subtle girly details to fierce statement accessories, trust us when we say these are three celeb-status trends for you to leave your mark wherever you go this season!
If you're going for a flirty feel, look no further than this cheery getup. For starters, this skirt is the perfect base piece. "Not only does it have the pretty ruffles at the bottom, but the vertical striped pattern will elongate your legs," explains Karla. Another noteworthy feminine detail: the tie on the denim shirt, which will just so happen to casually accentuate your waistline.
"Wearing bright colors, which we always see on the carpet, is another fun way show off your personal style," mentions Karla. The pro's pick for spring? A monochromatic fuchsia suit. To balance out the look, try layering a neutral patterned shirt underneath. The real expert move will come in when you incorporate a second bold color, like these royal blue sandals, that'll add just the right amount of contrast.
Statement accessories are the easiest way to give your ensemble some character. "The trick is to stick to a neutral outfit, like this black and white look, and accessorize boldly from there," advises Karla. The expert also suggests streamlining the look by coordinating the color of your bag and shoes, and then mixing it up with a different multi-color scarf. "The fact that it doesn't match is the best part—it will give your outfit a fun vibe," she adds.
Ready or not world, here you come.
To shop these affordable items and more, head over to Target.com!
