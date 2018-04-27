The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Could Be Happening! Look Back at the Cast's Best Real-Life BFF Moments

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 10:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The sisterhood is alive and well…The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants that is. After 10 years without a Sisterhood movie, the possibility of your favorite BFFs reuniting is almost a reality.

This week, both Alexis Bledel and Blake Livelyspoke out about the likelihood of a third Sisterhood film and we're freaking out over the news!

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, Bledel, who plays Lena in the franchise, teased that it's definitely been talked about.

"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody's work or family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do, and we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together," Bledel told Jimmy Fallon. "It would be so great."

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week at CinemaCon, Lively confirmed that the castmates and longtime friends have been seriously thinking about another movie.

Watch

America Ferrera Talks Pregnancy & Most Anticipated Reboots

"I think it could really happen," said Lively, who plays Bridget in the first two films. "I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made. Deadpool is all thanks to the fans. So, I'm saying we'll do it."

While there is no official word just yet about a third installment of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, fans are rooting for Bledel, Lively, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn to reunite sooner rather than later.

If not just for the next installment of the fan-favorite franchise, then for all the off-screen reunions and real-life BFF moments that have been giving us life all these years, because if jeans can't magically make life-long friends then we no longer want to wear them!

Scroll down to look back at some of the cast's best real-life BFF moments!

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

When They Rang in the New Year Together

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP," Ferrera captioned a sweet photo with her gal pals to kick off the 2018 year.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

All the Times They Proved They'll Always Be Goofy Teenagers

When these four get together it usually includes girl talks, funny faces, pictures and lots of hugs and we're all for it.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Article continues below

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Travel Buddies

Like the BFFs in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, these for stars love to jump on a plane and travel together and take pictures to prove it. "Not just my friends, but my sisters, my mentors, my inspiration-- Artists, poets, activists, women. We can and do empower each other. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you," Lively captioned a group plane shot in 2016.

America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively

Marion Curtis/StarPix

Sisters Support Sisters

No matter what the project, Bledel, Lively, Ferrera and Tamblyn are there to support each other. They attend each other's movie premieres, root for them on stage and show up to watch their plays. They are all about being there in a professional and personal manner.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

"Look who dropped by my matinee today and made my day! #MySisterhood ! Love these women and the support they constantly show. @amberrosetamblyn , Blake & Alexis. #lipstogetherteethapart @2stnyc," Ferrera wrote.

Article continues below

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Partners in Politics

Whether it's the Times Up movement or walking in the Women's March in matching hats, these girls have each other's backs and the backs of all of the women in America and it's so inspirational.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

The Next Generation

Now that Ferrera is about to welcome her first baby, all of the ladies will officially be moms and they've already shown that their sisterhood is being passed down to the next generation through baby moments, being aunts to one another's children and gushing over each other's pregnancies along the way.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Sisterhood Puns FTW

Time and time again the stars of the friendship films caption their reunions with hilarious puns about the movie and we're not worthy. "Hipsterhood of the Traveling Pants," Tamblyn captioned one photo. "Sisterhood of the traveling Pinot," she captioned another. It doesn't happen all the time, but when it does we're so grateful and we can't stop laughing!

Article continues below

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

The Ya Ya Sisterhood for Life

The sisterhood is strong between these four actresses and we really can't get enough of their moments together. Whether they're fighting (pretend) on the set of a magazine shoot, or drawing the missing sister into a throwback photo, the sisterhood is clearly here to stay.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

Instagram

Brunch Besties for Life!

"Brunch with my best bitches. #sisterhood @preserve_us @americaferrera."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , , , Alexis Bledel , Blake Lively , Amber Tamblyn , America Ferrera , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
Roxy Sowlaty, Nicholas Bijan, Engagement

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged!

Donald Trump, Kanye West

Kanye West Renounces Politics Amid Controversial Stances: "I've Been Used"

ESC: Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Says Being a Black Woman in Hollywood Has Gotten Easier

Olivia Culpo's BF Danny Amendola Spotted With Another Woman

Prince Harry & Prince William Reportedly Splitting Their Court

Halloween 2018: Celebrity Tricks, Treats & Costumes

10 Times Kate Middleton Made Wearing Heels Look Easy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.