EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and More Avengers: Infinity War Stars Play Hilarious Game of Mad Libs

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 9:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you're in need of a laugh today, this video will do the trick!

The star-studded cast of Avengers: Infinity War recently sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles to play a hilarious game of Mad Libs that you need to check out. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie and Elizabeth Olsen were among the film's stars who joined in on the fun with us.

Before getting started, Mad Libs expert Pratt broke down the rules.

"She's gonna ask you for things like verb, noun, adjective, adverb...and we just give a word, and then at the end she constructs a sentence based on her words and our words and they're always really funny," Pratt explained to Saldana.

Everything You Need to Know Before Seeing Avengers: Infinity War

"That was amazing," Saldana replied.

Now that the rules have been explained, it's time to find out why you should see Avengers: Infinity War, Mad Libs style!

Take a look at the video above to see the cast tell you why you need to check out the movie...all while poking some fun at co-star Mark Ruffalo!

Then tell us what you think about the game in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Zoe Saldana , Movies , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Roxy Sowlaty, Nicholas Bijan, Engagement

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged!

Donald Trump, Kanye West

Kanye West Renounces Politics Amid Controversial Stances: "I've Been Used"

ESC: Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Says Being a Black Woman in Hollywood Has Gotten Easier

Olivia Culpo's BF Danny Amendola Spotted With Another Woman

Prince Harry & Prince William Reportedly Splitting Their Court

Halloween 2018: Celebrity Tricks, Treats & Costumes

10 Times Kate Middleton Made Wearing Heels Look Easy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.